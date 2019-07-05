Industrials
July 5, 2019

No breakthrough with Russia on INF treaty dispute -NATO's Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - NATO and Russia did not make significant progress on saving the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) after a meeting at the alliance headquarters on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“We have not seen any signs of a breakthrough,” Stoltenberg told reporters following a NATO-Russia Council meeting of alliance and Russian diplomats and officials.

The United States is set to pull out of the 1987 treaty on Aug. 2, citing Russia’s development of a missile that breaks the accord. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

