Putin says Russia suspends INF nuclear deal with U.S.

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with foreign and defence ministers on Saturday that Russia has suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty following a similar decision by the United States, the Kremlin said.
Putin also said that Russia will start working on creating new missiles, including supersonic ones, and told ministers not to initiate disarmament talks with Washington.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens