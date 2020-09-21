Russia not ready to extend New START treaty under Washington's conditions - TASS

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia is not ready to extend the New START treaty with the United States - the last major nuclear arms pact between the two countries - under the conditions set out by Washington, TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

His comments came after Marshall Billingslea, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, said in an interview with a Russian newspaper that Moscow must agree to a joint memo with the United States on extending the treaty before the U.S. presidential election in November.