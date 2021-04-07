Russia fines U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL for flouting foreign agent legislation

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 5.5 million roubles ($70,700) on Wednesday for flouting its foreign agent legislation, the U.S. broadcaster said.

The U.S. outlet which has a bureau in Moscow says the fines are part of a targeted campaign against it. It said it had been fined a total of $1 million for the same offences this year and that punitive measures could soon be stepped up. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)