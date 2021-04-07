UPDATE 1-Russia fines U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL for flouting foreign agent legislation

(Adds background, quote)

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty $70,000 on Wednesday for flouting its foreign agent legislation, the latest move in what the U.S. broadcaster says is a targeted campaign against it.

The U.S. outlet, which has a bureau in Moscow, has been fined $1 million this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as a foreign agent in the articles and multimedia output of its Russian services and affiliates.

Those various services, which are pitched at a Russian audience and which Moscow labelled foreign agent media in 2017, have declined to attach disclaimers to all their output in line with a new requirement brought in late last year.

The standoff is a new irritant in Washington’s icy ties with Moscow that are already at post-Cold War lows, under pressure from an array of issues including Ukraine, Syria, sanctions and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"The indications are that they want us to leave the country," Jamie Fly, RFE/RL's president, told Reuters.