UPDATE 1-U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL asks European court to defend it from Russian authorities

(Recasts with quotes, details)

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said late on Thursday its Moscow bureau had petitioned the European Court of Human Rights asking it to order Russian authorities to refrain from enforcing fines that would cause “irreversible harm.”

The U.S. multimedia news outlet has been heavily fined this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as a media outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.”

RFE/RL says Russian authorities have the power to place it into insolvency and/or to block access to its media sites if the fines are unpaid and that Andrey Shary, its general director, faces the prospect of a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy.

The standoff has added to friction in Washington’s ties with Moscow that are already at post-Cold War lows, under pressure from an array of issues including Ukraine, Syria, sanctions and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

RFE/RL, which is funded by a grant from U.S. Congress through the United States Agency for Global Media, says it has full editorial independence protected by U.S. law and that the labelling requirement amounts to defacing its own product.

It said fines on its Moscow bureau and Shary, its general director, could reach some $33 million by the end of the year if they continued at the current rate.

Russian authorities have the power to label foreign-funded NGOs, media or individuals they deem are engaged in political activity “foreign agents.” The term, which carries a negative Soviet-era connotation, requires designees to attach the label to their publications and report their funding and spending.

Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, did not immediately respond to a comment request. It says the “foreign agent” label is needed to make clear to a Russian audience that organisations “pursue the interests of other states”.

“We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in the statement. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)