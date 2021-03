Russia says U.S. sanctions could target aviation sector, affect contracts - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday that the United States could target Russia’s aviation sector with sanctions leading to existing contracts being broken, the Interfax news agency reported.

Washington is expected to impose sanctions against Russia in coming days that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow’s ability to issue sovereign debt. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)