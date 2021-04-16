Kremlin says Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow and Washington did not share the same vision of creating mutually beneficial ties and that President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter sanctions to hit Washington with.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after the United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had repeatedly said that Russia was ready to cooperate with the United States as much as Washington wanted to cooperate with Moscow.

He did not say when counter sanctions would be announced.