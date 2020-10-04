Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

Russia, USA to hold talks on strategic stability on Oct. 5: TASS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States will hold talks on strategic stability in Helsinki on Oct. 5, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

A nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States is in focus as it expires in February. Russia sees minimal chances of extending the New START treaty - the countries’ last major nuclear arms pact - as it does not accept conditions set out by Washington.

