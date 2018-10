MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund and France’s Veolia utilities group have agreed to jointly invest in the Tomskvodokanal water and sewage company in Siberia, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venture signed on the sidelines of an investment forum in Moscow will be their first joint project, it said.