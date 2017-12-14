FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(Official) Capital of Russian state bank VEB seen at over 450 bln roubles at end-2017 - RIA
December 14, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in 42 minutes

CORRECTED-(Official) Capital of Russian state bank VEB seen at over 450 bln roubles at end-2017 - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the capital in the headline and the first paragraph to over 450 bln roubles from 400 bln roubles after correction issued by RIA)

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The capital of state development bank VEB is expected to be more than 450 billion roubles ($7.66 billion) by the end of 2017, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Thursday by RIA news agency.

Medvedev added that VEB did not have issues with liquidity. ($1 = 58.7799 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jon Boyle)

