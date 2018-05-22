FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Shuvalov selected to head state development bank VEB - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Igor Shuvalov, former first deputy prime minister, has been selected to become the new head of the Russian state development bank VEB, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Shuvalov is set to replace Sergei Gorkov, who has been in charge of VEB since Feb 2016.

It was not immediately clear why Gorkov was apparently being replaced. Sources said they did not know whether the document on Shuvalov’s appointment has been already signed.

Spokespeople for Shuvalov and VEB declined to comment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the issue during a daily conference call with reporters, said: “We never discuss staffing issues and won’t do so this time either.” (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Polina Nikolskaya and Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

