Subsidiary of Russia's VEB may shift to Promsvyazbank - Ifax cites VEB head

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sviaz Bank, a banking subsidiary of Russia’s state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), may be transferred to state-controlled Promsvyazbank, the Interfax news agency quoted VEB head Igor Shuvalov as saying on Wednesday.

“VEB has suggested the finance ministry and the central bank transfer Sviaz Bank over to Promsvyazbank,” Interfax quoted Shuvalov as saying. “Discussions about this are taking place.”

VEB bought Sviaz Bank during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and Russia’s central bank took over Promsvyazbank in a bailout last year. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)