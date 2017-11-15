FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Venezuela to pay it back $3.15 bln over 10 years
November 15, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in 4 minutes

Russia says Venezuela to pay it back $3.15 bln over 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela have signed a debt restructuring deal under which Caracas will pay Moscow back $3.15 bln over a 10-year period, Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Debt repayments would be minimal in the first six years, the ministry said.

Venezuela borrowed from Russia in late 2011, but failed to keep up with payments on the debt in 2016 as the South American state faced a full-blown economic and financial crisis. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

