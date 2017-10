MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela will finalise a debt restructuring deal for Caracas by Nov. 15, the TASS news agency cited Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia as saying on Sunday.

“We are working on the document,” TASS cited Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa as saying. “We expect that we will need a month to conclude it and that by Nov. 15 this work should be finished.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by)