Russia to more than double its grains supply to Venezuela -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia plans to supply up to 600,000 tonnes of grain to Venezuela this year, up from 254,000 tonnes last year, Interfax news agency reported, citing a handout issued ahead of talks between Venezuelan and Russian leaders.

President Nicolas Maduro is holding talks in the Russian capital with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has been one of Maduro’s biggest backers in the face of what it has described as unacceptable U.S. efforts to undermine him, including providing loans and help for Venezuela’s military and oil industry. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)