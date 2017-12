MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Venezuela has awarded licences to a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft to develop two offshore gas fields, Rosneft said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a document on the deal during a visit to Venezuela by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, it said.

During the visit, Sechin also discussed Rosneft’s cooperation with Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA, the statement said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)