Russian pork producers get access to Vietnamese market -Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian pork producers have gained access to the Vietnamese market, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Russia’s state agriculture watchdog.

Rosselkhoznadzor said it had agreed the terms of pork and byproduct supplies with Vietnamese authorities, allowing Vietnamese-approved Russian companies to begin exports.

The watchdog did not say which Russian companies were eligible to supply their produce to Vietnam.

Russia’s biggest producers of pork include Cherkizovo , Rusagro and privately held group Miratorg. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)