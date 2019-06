ST PETERSBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB has not decided whether to sell its Angola-based unit VTB Africa, the bank’s chief executive Andrey Kostin said on Wednesday.

Kostin said that one option being considered involved letting the management of VTB Africa, where the Russian lender holds a 50.1% stake, buy up some of the subsidiary’s shares. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)