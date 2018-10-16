FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's VTB to issue 20 bln roubles worth of subordinated bonds

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB said on Tuesday it will issue perpetual subordinated bonds worth 20 billion roubles ($305 million).

The bank has approved the placement of the bonds, which will carry semiannual coupons. They will not have a maturity date and VTB reserves the right to redeem the bonds, it said in a statement filed via the Moscow stock exchange.

Subordinated bonds can be included in the bank’s capital - the cushion essential to issue loans and make acquisitions. (Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

