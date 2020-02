MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The management board of VTB , Russia’s second largest lender, will recommend paying out 50% of the company’s 2019 net income in dividends, board member Dmitry Pyanov told reporters on Tuesday.

VTB plans to pay dividends for 2019 in two instalments with payment on preferred shares expected in the last quarter of 2020, Pyanov added. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)