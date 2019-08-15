Financials
August 15, 2019 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's VTB Bank buys local grain trader Miro

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB , which has been actively buying grain export infrastructure assets in the country, said on Thursday that it had completed its purchase of a 70 percent stake in local grain trader Mirogroup.

Mirogroup has an extensive network of regional representative offices, long-term partnerships with agricultural producers and infrastructure enterprises, VTB said in a statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)

