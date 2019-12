MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB, which has been expanding its grain business, may team up with a global trader to sell Russian grain directly to end consumers, Yuri Soloviev, VTB first deputy chief executive, said in an interview with Reuters.

State-controlled VTB became the largest operator of the country’s grain export infrastructure and a grain trader in 2019. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)