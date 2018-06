MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest bank VTB said on Wednesday Herbert Moos, its deputy head in charge of finances, would resign next month.

VTB said Moos, who has held the role for nine years, was leaving for personal reasons. Moos was not available for immediate comment.

Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said in January he planned to reshuffle senior management and that Moos would focus on strategy. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)