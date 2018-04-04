Ex-Rosbank CEO to oversee financials at Russia's VTB

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Dmitry Olyunin, who is leaving the post of chief executive at Rosbank, will become first deputy chief executive at VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank, according to statements by both banks.

Rosbank, France Societe Generale’s unit in Russia, said that Olyunin will be replaced by its first deputy CEO Ilya Polyakov from April 14, as Olyunin has decided to return to VTB.

VTB said in a separate statement that Olyunin is to be appointed VTB’s first deputy CEO in charge of financials, risks and some other areas, after receiving required approvals.