CORRECTED-Russia's VTB sees 2018 net profit at up to 170 bln roubles

(Corrects to read 2019, paragraph 3)

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, expects to make up to 170 billion roubles ($3.01 billion) in net profit in 2018, the bank’s Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

In 2017, VTB’s net profit was seen at 107 billion roubles, Kostin said at an economic forum in Davos, repeating the assessment he voiced in an interview with Reuters earlier this month.

Kostin also said that VTB planned to bring VTB’s net profit up to 220 billion roubles in 2019, RIA reported.