February 6, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in 2 hours

Russia's VTB puts 2017 net profit at over $1.74 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest lender, VTB, posted a net profit last year of more than 100 billion roubles ($1.74 billion), Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Kostin, at what the Kremlin billed as a regular meeting with Putin, also said VTB was in talks with potential foreign investors, including some from China, about a project to build logistical hubs for online retail, according to a transcript of the meeting posted on the Kremlin internet site.

$1 = 57.3275 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

