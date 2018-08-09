FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's VTB Q2 net profit up 41.9 pct y/y, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit was up 41.9 percent to 43 billion roubles ($650.5 million) year-on-year, on strong interest and comissions income, beating forecasts.

VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank and controlled by the government, said provisions for non-performing loans were at 48.3 billion roubles in the second quarter versus 30.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

A Reuters poll of analysts has expected VTB to post 38.9 billion roubles in second-quarter net profit with provisions at 46.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 66.1022 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Ivanova; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
