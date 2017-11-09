UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB on track for 2017 profit despite Otkritie knock

* VTB posts 17.4 bln rbls in Q3 net profit, misses f‘cast

* Profit hit by Otkritie - exec

* Writes off stake in Otkritie holding in full

* VTB does not expect other negative impact from Otkritie (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB, the country’s second-largest bank, wrote off its stake in the Otkritie holding company in the third quarter and does not expect any further impact, its Deputy Chief Executive Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

State-controlled VTB holds a 9.9 percent stake in Otkritie holding, the parent company of the bank which was bailed out in August by Russia’s central bank. Shareholders may lose all their investments in Otkritie under the bailout.

As a result of the Otkritie writedown, VTB posted 17.4 billion roubles in third quarter net profit, down 7 percent year-on-year, slightly missing analysts’ forecasts.

The bailout of Otkritie, followed by a rescue of B&N Bank sent shockwaves across the Russian banking sector, with other Otkritie shareholders such as Buduschee, one of Russia’s top pension funds, tipped into a loss for January to September.

VTB holds stakes in the mid-sized oil company Russneft and electronics retailer M.Video, both part of the Safmar industrial group and a former owner of B&N bank, as collateral.

Asked whether VTB has transferred any of this collateral to the central bank as part of B&N’s bailout, Moos said that VTB was not in talks with the central bank on either.

ON TRACK

VTB said loan provisions were 42.2 billion roubles in the third quarter, down nearly 4 percent from a year earlier, while net interest income rose 13 percent to 116.6 billion roubles.

VTB’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.9 percent at the end of September, unchanged from the end of last year but down 0.2 percentage points from the end of June. Its non-performing loan ratio was 6.4 percent at the end of September, slightly up from the end of June.

“VTB’s strong capital adequacy ratios and ongoing improvements in its funding structure, combined with solid growth across all core income lines, put us well on track to deliver on our full-year targets,” VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said in a statement.

VTB posted 75.3 billion roubles in nine-month net profit, with a full-year target of 100 billion roubles. Moos said that VTB’s corporate loan book was seen growing by no more than 3 percent this year, with retail loans up by more than 10 percent.

Moos reiterated that VTB planned to make 150 billion roubles in net profit next year. The bank’s shares were up by 2.8 percent, outperforming the broader MICEX index which was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alexander Smith)