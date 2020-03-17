UPDATE 1-Russian lender VTB buys 13.13% stake in Rostelecom

(Updates with latest stake)

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB on Tuesday acquired a 21.57% stake in state telecoms group Rostelecom, and shortly after sold part of that stake, leaving it with a 13.13% holding, VTB said.

VTB did not say who became the owner of the 8.44% stake it offloaded.

In February, VTB finalised the sale of a 55% stake in mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia to Rostelecom, a stake it had held since 2013.