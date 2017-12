MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB offered to sell bonds of the country’s No.1 lender Sberbank worth 460 million euro ($544 million), a source on the financial market said on Thursday.

VTB offers to sell Sberbank’s bonds maturing in March, 2019 from its own portfolio, the source said. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Polina Devitt)