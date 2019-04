MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest lender VTB Bank will pay out 15 percent of its net profit in dividends for 2018, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Siluanov said that the rest of VTB Bank’s net profit to be used to increase its capital and the lender is expected to return to dividend payments of 50 percent of net profit from 2019 results, according to the ministry. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Louise Heavens)