UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB aims for net profit above 310 bln roubles in 2022

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB on Tuesday approved a new strategy for 2019-2022, aiming for a sharp rise in profit and to increase assets by at least 7 percent each year.

The state-run lender is on track to make 200 billion roubles ($3.14 billion) in net profit this year and plans to take that to more than 310 billion roubles in 2022, First Deputy CEO Dmitry Olyunin said on Thursday in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

VTB also said on Tuesday that its board recommended a dividend payout of 26.8 billion roubles for 2018, representing 15 percent of that year’s net profit.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the head of VTB’s board, said the lender will use the rest of its 2018 net profit to strengthen its capital position.

VTB is expected to increase dividend payments to 50 percent of net profit from 2019 results, Siluanov said.

The bank’s strategy for 2019-22 assumes that Russia’s oil-dependent economy would grow by 1.6-1.8 percent a year over the period, slightly below Russian economy ministry and World Bank expectations.

VTB, which has been under Western sanctions since 2014 because of Moscow’s role in the Ukrainian crisis, said it also aims to lift its return on equity — a measure of profitability — to about 15 percent by the end of 2022, up from 12 percent in 2018.

The bank said it would stick to moderate asset growth and will work on improving its efficiency. ($1 = 63.7712 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and David Goodman)