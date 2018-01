MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 bank VTB will provide a 37 billion rouble ($657 million) loan for the construction of the first indoor theme park in Moscow, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The seven-year loan will help fund the 81 billion rouble “Dream Island” project, which is expected to attract 50 million visitors a year, the statement said. ($1 = 56.2799 roubles) (Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Polina Devitt)