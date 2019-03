MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, Russian lender VTB’s investment arm, has purchased a 20 percent stake in Channel One from businessman Roman Abramovich’s ORT-KB company, VTB said on Thursday.

“The share belonging to ORT-KB has been bought in its entirety,” VTB said in a statement.

VTB did not disclose further details of the deal. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)