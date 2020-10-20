Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-Incomes of Russians fall in Q3 as coronavirus crisis bites

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Adds detail)
    MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russians' real disposable income
fell 4.8% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter after its
sharpest plunge in 20 years in the preceding quarter, data
showed on Tuesday, highlighting Russia's lingering issue with
living standards.
    Real disposable income has become one of the most
socially-sensitive issues in Russia over the past few years. The
economic crisis sparked by a drop in prices for oil, Russia's
key export, and the coronavirus pandemic made the issue more
acute.
    The Federal Statistics Service, or Rosstat, said it revised
the second-quarter reading for the real disposable income drop
to 8.4% from 8%. 
    It was the deepest quarterly decline of the income since
1999, according to the data on Rosstat's website.
    Russia slashed rates this year to cushion the contraction in
the economy that is seen at around 4.5-5.5% this year.
    But this Friday, the central bank is widely expected to
refrain from cutting rates further, ahead of the U.S.
presidential election and following a slide in the rouble on
concerns over geopolitical developments.
    Real wages in Russia rose 0.1% year-on-year in August, the
statistics service also said. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected that real wages, which are adjusted for inflation,
would rise 1.5%.

    Rosstat provided the following data:
 RUSSIAN WAGES NOMINAL          Aug 20    July 20  Aug 19
     Average wages (roubles)    47,649    50,145   44,961
     Yr/yr percent change       +3.7      +6.4     +6.8
     RUSSIAN WAGES REAL                            
     Yr/yr percent change       +0.1      +2.9     +2.4
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gabrielle
Tétrault-Farber and Alexandra Hudson)
