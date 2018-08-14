UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 says Q2 net profit down 16 pct y/y

(Adds details)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported second-quarter net profit fell 16 percent year on year, hit by rising overall costs and low food price inflation.

* Second-quarter net profit stood at 8.7 billion roubles ($129.87 million), down 16 percent year on year, the company said in an unaudited financial report.

* Adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) were up 1 percent at 29.5 billion roubles.

* Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was at 7.7 percent vs 9.1 percent in the second quarter of 2017.

* Revenue increased by 19.3 percent on the back of positive like-for-like sales and strong selling space expansion.

* Low food inflation at 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018 drove up selling, general and administrative expenses by 123 basis points to 17.1 percent of the revenue, primarily due to higher staff costs, lease expenses and utility costs, the company said in the statement.

* “We continue to face headwinds in the current operating environment: food inflation remained at a record low level of 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018, which negatively affected both sales and margins for food retailers,” the company said citing Chief Executive Officer Igor Shekhterman. Source text for Eikon: ($1=66.9875 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Keith Weir)