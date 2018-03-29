Russia's X5 Retail Group sees 2018 capex broadly flat y-o-y

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s X5 Retail Group expects its capital spending to be broadly unchanged in 2018 compared with last year, Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich said on Thursday.

Demyashkevich added the actual capex will depend on the company’s M&A activity. In 2017, capex totalled 98.6 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), the company said in a presentation for investors earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 57.4976 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)