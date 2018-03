MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Thursday its net retail revenue has risen 20 percent in year-on-year terms since the beginning of the year.

Like-for-like sales were up 0.5 percent compared with the first quarter of last year, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)