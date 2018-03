MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s X5 Retail Group plans to open around 2,500 new stores this year, Chief Executive Igor Shekhterman said on a conference call on Thursday.

Shekhterman also said X5 Retail Group, Russia’s biggest food retailer by sales, will not provide any revenue or profitability guidance for 2018. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)