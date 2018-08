MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group plans to open 2,500 stores in 2018, chief executive Igor Shekhterman said on a conference call on Tuesday, confirming earlier guidance.

Earlier the group reported a 16 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter of this year, citing higher costs and low food price inflation. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)