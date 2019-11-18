Russia's Sberbank supports changes to Yandex governance structure

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank, which holds a ‘golden’ share in Yandex , said on Monday it supports “in general” proposed changes to corporate governance at Russia’s top internet search engine.

Sberbank added that its management board will review Yandex’s proposal on Nov. 19.

Yandex said on Monday that it planned to transfer the ‘golden share’ held by Sberbank to a foundation, whose board of directors will include Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)