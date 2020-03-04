BRIEF-Russia's Yandex shakes up investor relations team ahead of planned Yandex.Taxi IPO

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) -

* Russian internet group Yandex has hired former Goldman Sachs director Yulia Gerasimova as Head of Investor Relations, the company said on Tuesday.

* Katya Zhukova, who previously held the role, is taking on an investor relations job within Yandex.Taxi, the company’s ride-hailing division, Yandex said.

* Banking sources told Reuters last year that Yandex.Taxi is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of this year and has already started to hire banks for that process. (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)