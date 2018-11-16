Russia's Yandex to launch ride-hailing service in Israel

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex’s online taxi-hailing service plans to launch operations in Israel, which is dominated by local ride-hailing competitor Gett.

Yandex.Taxi plans to work under its new brand of Yango and will start by offering a service in the Gush Dan region that includes Tel Aviv, the company said.

The company said it would offer sales and promotions to make rides cheaper, but that its prices would be set in line with Israeli legislation.

Yandex combined its taxi-hailing service with Uber in Russia and surrounding countries at the beginning of the year and began expanding abroad, opening its Yango taxi service in Finland and Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Maria Kolomychenko; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith)