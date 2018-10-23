Kremlin: proposals limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators 'justified'

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Russian draft law proposing limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators in Russia is justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Shares in Russian search engine Yandex fell on Monday after a report that the government was proposing to limit foreign ownership in online news aggregators to 20 percent.

Yandex N.V., the parent company of Yandex group of companies, is registered in the Netherlands.