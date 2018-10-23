FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Kremlin: proposals limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators 'justified'

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Russian draft law proposing limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators in Russia is justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Shares in Russian search engine Yandex fell on Monday after a report that the government was proposing to limit foreign ownership in online news aggregators to 20 percent.

Yandex N.V., the parent company of Yandex group of companies, is registered in the Netherlands.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by John Stonestreet

