Russia's Putin says met with Yandex shareholders - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he met with shareholders in the country’s biggest technology company, Yandex, the RIA news agency said, just days after the company approved changes to its corporate governance structure.

“I just recently met with Yandex managers and major shareholders,” RIA quoted Putin as saying. “It was literally two days ago.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said on Nov. 18 that the plan had not been agreed with the Kremlin beforehand.

Yandex declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Grabar and Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)