MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex said its revenue excluding financial results of Yandex.Market was at 32.6 billion roubles ($497 million) in the third quarter, up 44 percent in year-on-year terms.

The company’s adjusted net income excluding Yandex.Market was at 6 billion roubles in the third quarter, up 167 percent year on year, Yandex reported. ($1 = 65.6075 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)