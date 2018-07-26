FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's Yandex says Q2 revenue at 29.7 bln rbls, up 34 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex said revenue was at 29.7 billion roubles ($471.77 million) in the second quarter, up 34 percent in year-on-year terms, and that its adjusted net income was at 5.1 billion roubles, up 27 percent in the same period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was at 8.8 billion roubles, up 23 percent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin was at 29.8 percent, Yandex said.

$1 = 62.9550 roubles Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Katya Golubkova

