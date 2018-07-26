Russia's Yandex says Q2 revenue at 29.7 bln rbls, up 34 pct y/y

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex said revenue was at 29.7 billion roubles ($471.77 million) in the second quarter, up 34 percent in year-on-year terms, and that its adjusted net income was at 5.1 billion roubles, up 27 percent in the same period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was at 8.8 billion roubles, up 23 percent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin was at 29.8 percent, Yandex said.