MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s top search site Yandex and Sberbank may complete a deal to set up a joint venture on the basis of Yandex’s e-commerce platform in March, the Interfax news agency quoted the state bank’s chief executive as saying on Thursday.

The partnership was unveiled in August last year. In December, the companies entered into a binding agreement and said the transaction would likely close in the first half of 2018. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrew Osborn)