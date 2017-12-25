FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 25, 2017 / 8:06 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Russia's Yandex.Taxi buys food delivery service Foodfox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Yandex.Taxi, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex, said on Monday it is buying Russian food delivery service Foodfox for an undisclosed amount.

Foodfox was created in 2016 and currently delivers from more than 2,000 Moscow restaurants.

Its co-founders will continue to manage and grow the service after Yandex.Taxi completes a merger with the Russian branch of Uber, including UberEATS. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.